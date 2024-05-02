Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP George A. Makris III Sells 15,625 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

