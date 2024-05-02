Axos Financial’s (AX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

AX opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

