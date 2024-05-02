Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of AX opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

