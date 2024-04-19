Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of REG opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.