LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 251.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

