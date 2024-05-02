Barclays Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $450.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.64.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $408.01 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $293.69 and a 12-month high of $410.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

