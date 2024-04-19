Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6065 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $66.60 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $70.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
