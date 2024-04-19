Signify (PHPPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.67 on June 17th

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6657 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Signify’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Signify Stock Performance
Signify stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Signify has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.
About Signify
