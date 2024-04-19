BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) to Issue Dividend of $2.49 on June 24th

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 2.4911 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

