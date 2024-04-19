Marita Zuraitis Sells 1,250 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

