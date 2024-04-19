L’Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.681 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

