Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $169,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUE opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

