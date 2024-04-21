115,839 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.