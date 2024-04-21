MontVue Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $245.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

