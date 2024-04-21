2,700 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 74,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

