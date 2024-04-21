Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Down 3.7%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.89. 1,511,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,643,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 23.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
