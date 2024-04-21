Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Cabot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

