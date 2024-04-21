Evercore ISI Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $250.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.88.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.07 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.