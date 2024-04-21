Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

NDAQ stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

