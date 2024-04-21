Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,257 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $29,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.12 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

