Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 355,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDXG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $924.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.