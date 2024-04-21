CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CECO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,971,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

