J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 98,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 513.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

