JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 118,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 44,613 shares.The stock last traded at $85.63 and had previously closed at $85.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

