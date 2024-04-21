BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.44

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 668065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $913.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.