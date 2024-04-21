MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 6%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $636.78 and last traded at $636.78. 13,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 45,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $600.71.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.90.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.