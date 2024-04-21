JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $49.78 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.