Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $253.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

