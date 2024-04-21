Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,752,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.