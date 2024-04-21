Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 905.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,161,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FND opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

