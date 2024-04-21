PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.42. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 18,575 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 31.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Mark T. Behrman acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $74,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,326.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $87,920. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 129,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

