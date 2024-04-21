Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.33

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.33 and traded as high as C$41.02. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.73, with a volume of 49,883 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPK shares. CIBC lowered shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPK

Winpak Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.35.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.56 million. Winpak had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.1780822 earnings per share for the current year.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.87%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.