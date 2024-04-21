Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.92

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.92 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 84.01 ($1.05). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 350,777 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 110 ($1.37) to GBX 105 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
