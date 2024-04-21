Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.92

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.92 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 84.01 ($1.05). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 350,777 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 110 ($1.37) to GBX 105 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.44, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.02 million, a PE ratio of -166.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

