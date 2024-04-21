Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.55

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.55 and traded as high as C$22.22. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$22.05, with a volume of 1,230 shares changing hands.
Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.65 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.5397805 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
