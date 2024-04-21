RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.40. RADCOM shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 38,059 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on RADCOM in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RADCOM

RADCOM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.73.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $4,883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.