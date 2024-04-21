Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.34 and traded as high as C$21.21. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$21.08, with a volume of 84,925 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.82.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Seabridge Gold

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$33,778.11. In other news, Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$326,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$33,778.11. Insiders have sold a total of 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $375,353 over the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.