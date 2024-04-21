Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

