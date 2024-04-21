Stephenson & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 28,543 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

