Stephenson & Company Inc. Takes $564,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.