Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 0.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,391 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.