UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

