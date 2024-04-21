Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.71 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

