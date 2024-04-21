Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.