NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $762.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $844.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.54. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

