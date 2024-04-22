74,075 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

