Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $259.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day moving average is $249.25. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.90 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

