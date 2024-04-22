e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $1,111,088.16 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 6.4 %

ELF stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

