Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $43,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $367.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $403.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.