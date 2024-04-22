Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 38,824 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $49,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.53 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

