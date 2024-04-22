J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2,055.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $42.00 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

